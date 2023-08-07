Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Delaire Rowe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Delaire Rowe has been the Executive Director of Arts For All Kentucky for the past 13 years.

She is responsible for driving the mission of making the arts accessible for those with disabilities. She has provided opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable.

Rowe began as a teaching artist in residence in schools around Kentucky when the organization was called Very Special Arts (VSA).

“It has been an interesting path because it has taken me to many places. I have met many people because of it, and done a lot of interesting things,” said Rowe.

One of those things was leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and still accomplishing its mission to make art and art education accessible.

“Delaire has an amazing amount of poise, professionalism and ability to make things happen under difficult situations,” said Claude Robertson, the Treasurer and a Board Member for Arts For All Kentucky.

Rowe is currently the director of 15 programs that the organization manages. She also helps organize fundraising events for the organization.

One of these programs is called “Side-by-Side,” which offers a series of studio art classes taught by approved teaching artists.

Currently, there is an exhibit in the Kentucky Museum of Artwork created through the Side-by-Side program under the instruction of art educator, Cutivetti Dye.

“Delaire is an amazing resource for any artist teaching in the community,” said Dye.

Rowe said that everyone should have access to the arts and be able to express themselves through creativity.

“The arts are a healthy and productive way of expressing who we are, what our interests are and what our needs are. They give us an identity and strength,” said Rowe.

Arts For All Kentucky is not limited to visual arts. Theater, dance, music and other forms of expression are all represented and supported through their various programs.

“The arts are a reflection of who we are, and they show us, and others, what we value in life,” said Rowe. “If I can not take part in it, at least I can play my part as an audience member and enjoy it that way.”

