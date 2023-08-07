Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Delaire Rowe

Rowe said that everyone should have access to the arts and be able to express themselves...
Rowe said that everyone should have access to the arts and be able to express themselves through creativity.(WBKO)
By William Battle and WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Delaire Rowe has been the Executive Director of Arts For All Kentucky for the past 13 years.

She is responsible for driving the mission of making the arts accessible for those with disabilities. She has provided opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable.

Rowe began as a teaching artist in residence in schools around Kentucky when the organization was called Very Special Arts (VSA).

“It has been an interesting path because it has taken me to many places. I have met many people because of it, and done a lot of interesting things,” said Rowe.

One of those things was leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and still accomplishing its mission to make art and art education accessible.

“Delaire has an amazing amount of poise, professionalism and ability to make things happen under difficult situations,” said Claude Robertson, the Treasurer and a Board Member for Arts For All Kentucky.

Rowe is currently the director of 15 programs that the organization manages. She also helps organize fundraising events for the organization.

One of these programs is called “Side-by-Side,” which offers a series of studio art classes taught by approved teaching artists.

Currently, there is an exhibit in the Kentucky Museum of Artwork created through the Side-by-Side program under the instruction of art educator, Cutivetti Dye.

“Delaire is an amazing resource for any artist teaching in the community,” said Dye.

Rowe said that everyone should have access to the arts and be able to express themselves through creativity.

“The arts are a healthy and productive way of expressing who we are, what our interests are and what our needs are. They give us an identity and strength,” said Rowe.

Arts For All Kentucky is not limited to visual arts. Theater, dance, music and other forms of expression are all represented and supported through their various programs.

“The arts are a reflection of who we are, and they show us, and others, what we value in life,” said Rowe. “If I can not take part in it, at least I can play my part as an audience member and enjoy it that way.”

To nominate someone as a Hometown Hero, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Update: Tennessee man killed in Barren County crash
A Warren County student is making the school district proud with recent ACT score.
South Warren High School student receives perfect ACT score
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Glasgow Police Department recently unveiled a new substation, located along Park Avenue in the...
Glasgow Police Department operating out of new substation in east Glasgow
Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible for Sunday

Latest News

The Barren County Alumni Association has spearheaded a recent project to digitize nearly 50...
Nearly 50 years of Barren County yearbooks digitized as part of ongoing project
Mike and Laura Turner are the organizers of the Swinging for Downs golf tournament benefiting...
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike and Laura Turner
Mike and Laura Turner are the organizers of the Swinging for Downs golf tournament benefiting...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike & Laura Turner
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
Med Center Health hosting blood drive in honor of BGPD officer