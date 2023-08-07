Isolated strong storms possible for those east of BG today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though the risk for severe storms has become more isolated, those east of I-65 are still under the gun for damaging strong winds.

MORNING WEATHER UPDATE

Pop up storms will be possible between 8am and midday for those east of Bowling Green. Strong winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The rest of the day looks muggy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will feature plentiful sunshine before storms return along a frontal boundary Wednesday. Severe storms will be a concern again especially in the afternoon/evening. Daytime temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the week.

