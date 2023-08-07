Local organizations golf at ‘Par for a Purpose’ to support the Wounded Warrior Project

The tournament was started two years ago by Miki Pagett and Adam Ellis.(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, several local organizations gathered at the Indian Hills Country Club to tee off for charity and test their golfing skills in the ‘Par for a Purpose’ tournament.

“I really wanted something that was impactful for the people that gave so much for our country and continue to give so much for our country,” Adam Ellis, Managing Director for Northwestern Mutual said, “We wanted some way to be able to support our veterans.”

Anything donated to the tournament goes towards the Wounded Warrior Project. The Wounded Warrior Project began in 2003 as a way to provide care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan.

“This is the 20th year that Wounded Warrior Project has been helping the veteran community only with outside wounds, but also inner wounds, dealing mostly with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, and other ailments that might be needed throughout the veteran community,” Miki Pagett said.

Pagett is the local representative for the Wounded Warrior Project and a Marine himself. He said his favorite part of the event is speaking with all of those who participated.

“Actually being at the ninth hole and being able to shake every single person’s hand that comes through and plays in this tournament that gets to bless all these warriors that have given so much,” Pagett said.

Some of those who were out golfing on Monday were there because they have personal ties to the military. One of those people was Rylan Shea, who said being part of the event is a real privilege.

“As someone who has a family member in the military, this is especially important to our family,” Shea said, “I get to watch my brother just be terrible at golf. And that’s just a real hoot. My dad’s pretty good. But getting to see my brother just joke all day is the best thing”.

For more information about the Wounded Warriors Project visit woundedwarriorsproject.org.

