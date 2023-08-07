Louisville native crowned winner of Miss Black USA in Washington

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville, Kentucky native was crowned the winner of the Miss Black USA pageant in Washington, D.C. Sunday night.

Ariel Thompson will hold the title for one year.

This is the first time in more than 10 years Kentucky was represented in the pageant. 

The pageant is divided into three age categories. Thompson won the Miss Division, Nia Franklin won the Teen Division, and Dominique Joy Thompson won the Ms. Division.

“I’m so excited about Ariel’s win,” Dr. Ashley Anderson said. “She earned this great honor and we are celebrating this huge accomplishment.  I’m excited for all three of our delegates.  Nia and Joy represented their divisions and gave us momentum heading into this year’s Miss Black Kentucky. It’s a great feeling. This was a great evening. To hear the audience cheering for the young ladies brought tears to my eyes. These ladies have worked hard and will represent this pageant in a grand way.”

According to a release, Miss Black Kentucky USA goes beyond the scholarships awarded to pageant divisions. The program aims to create leaders, shed light on community concerns, and fund the educational pursuits of Black women in Kentucky.

