Mammoth Cave Star Party to celebrate Perseids Meteor Shower

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park invites you to an evening Star Party to celebrate the Perseids Meteor Shower on Saturday, August 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Park rangers will be on hand to discuss the night sky, provide telescopes to view planets and other deep sky objects, and distribute Junior Ranger Night Explorer books while everyone watches meteors stream overhead.

The night sky events will begin at the outdoor amphitheater near the Camp Store with an interpretive talk that discusses the importance of the night sky environment to plants, animals, and humans as well as the dangers of light pollution. As the sun sets and the stars begin to emerge, the group will move to the bus loop of the visitor center where several telescopes will be set up for night sky viewing. Local astronomers who wish to bring their telescopes are invited and welcome to join the Star Party.

Every August the Perseids Meteor Shower lights up night skies with a dazzling display of “shooting stars.” These shooting stars are actually meteors that consist of chunks of ice or rock in space ranging in size from a grain of sand to a boulder. Past Perseids Meteor displays have seen up to 100 meteors visible per hour in dark locations.

Mammoth Cave National Park was recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association as an International Dark Sky Park in 2021. This certification showcases the park as, “land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.”

All activities are weather dependent and may be canceled in the event of hazardous weather.

Visit their website for more information about Mammoth Cave National Park’s Night Sky or to learn some Stargazing tips.

For questions about the Star Party, please contact them at MACA_Info@nps.gov or by calling 270-758-2180.

