Mammoth Cave Star Party to celebrate Perseids Meteor Shower

Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave National Park(MCNP)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park invites you to an evening Star Party to celebrate the Perseids Meteor Shower on Saturday, August 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Park rangers will be on hand to discuss the night sky, provide telescopes to view planets and other deep sky objects, and distribute Junior Ranger Night Explorer books while everyone watches meteors stream overhead.

The night sky events will begin at the outdoor amphitheater near the Camp Store with an interpretive talk that discusses the importance of the night sky environment to plants, animals, and humans as well as the dangers of light pollution. As the sun sets and the stars begin to emerge, the group will move to the bus loop of the visitor center where several telescopes will be set up for night sky viewing. Local astronomers who wish to bring their telescopes are invited and welcome to join the Star Party.

Every August the Perseids Meteor Shower lights up night skies with a dazzling display of “shooting stars.” These shooting stars are actually meteors that consist of chunks of ice or rock in space ranging in size from a grain of sand to a boulder. Past Perseids Meteor displays have seen up to 100 meteors visible per hour in dark locations.

Mammoth Cave National Park was recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association as an International Dark Sky Park in 2021. This certification showcases the park as, “land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.”

All activities are weather dependent and may be canceled in the event of hazardous weather.

Visit their website for more information about Mammoth Cave National Park’s Night Sky or to learn some Stargazing tips.

For questions about the Star Party, please contact them at MACA_Info@nps.gov or by calling 270-758-2180.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Warren County student is making the school district proud with recent ACT score.
South Warren High School student receives perfect ACT score
Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible for Sunday
Crash graphic
Update: Tennessee man killed in Barren County crash
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook
FIRST ALERT- Strong/severe storms possible during the overnight hours tonight

Latest News

Rowe said that everyone should have access to the arts and be able to express themselves...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Delaire Rowe
The Barren County Alumni Association has spearheaded a recent project to digitize nearly 50...
Nearly 50 years of Barren County yearbooks digitized as part of ongoing project
Mike and Laura Turner are the organizers of the Swinging for Downs golf tournament benefiting...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike & Laura Turner
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
Med Center Health hosting blood drive in honor of BGPD officer