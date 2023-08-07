Man injured after falling while working on platform at Mammoth Cave attraction

By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) – A man is listed in stable condition after he fell several feet from a platform at a Mammoth Cave attraction.

The Cave City Fire Department said they assisted agencies who responded Monday afternoon to Mammoth Cave Adventures, which is located along Roy Hunter Road.

The man was apparently working at the site and fell 30 feet from a platform after it collapsed, according Cave City Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Bagshaw.

WBKO News confirmed the identity of the man as Chris Thurman. His sister-in-law, Belinda, said he suffered several broken bones and is expected to undergo surgery.

Thurman was transported to a Nashville hospital by helicopter.

Mammoth Cave Adventures declined to comment on the situation.

It remains unclear what led to the platform’s collapse.

