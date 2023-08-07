Noah Hicks to perform charity concert at Scottsville park

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Dugas Park's future dog park.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Country singer Noah Hicks will perform at the Dugas Park Amphitheater in Scottsville on Sept. 23 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $5 to $15, and all proceeds go to the park’s future dog park.

Songs by the Carrollton, Georgia native includes singles “Raised on the Radio”, “Drinking Alone”, “No More of ‘Em” and “Miss You Back.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

