WCSO arrests 3 after vehicle search

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were arrested Monday morning after Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a vehicle that was partially blocking the entrance to the Bowling Green Fire Department Station 4 on Morgantown Road.

Mikaylah Howard, 21, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

William Edgin, 34, of Rockfield, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Radford, 23, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Radford was also served warrants for theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After deputies identified the three in the vehicle, they began to search vehicle and found 307 blue M30 Fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and MDMA.

Two handguns, money and digital scales were also found.

All three were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail where they remain.

The investigation is ongoing.

