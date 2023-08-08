2023 Countdown to kickoff: Bowling Green Purples

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our 2023 Countdown to Kickoff series with the Bowling Green Purples.

The Purples only dropped two games during the regular season in 2022. Bowling Green ran through the playoffs, only allowing a total of 27 points in the postseason leading up to the 5A State Finals at Kroger Field.

BG went on to face Frederick Douglass where they ultimately fell 28-7 to take the 2022 runner-up title.

As the new season is nearing, programs like the one at Bowling Green High School know a tough regular season schedule is ahead.

Head coach Mark Spader said, “I think the front of it in particular. We have a Bryan Station team we’re going to go play at a bowl game in Lexington that’s supposed to have 11 Division I guys on it. Then we’re going to get into our district schedule, and three of the four teams are top 10 in 5A year in and year out, so we know we have our work cut out for us right here in our own neighborhood. St. X is always a good test at the end of the year just before the playoffs to kind of see where we’re really at.”

“I’m ready to see us what we did last year, again, with a lot of explosive plays,” said senior tight end Matthew Klein. “We’ve got a young QB who is really good, and all of our younger receivers stepping up and they’ve got some more experience now, so hopefully we’ll be even more explosive than last year.”

Junior quarterback Deuce Bailey will once again lead the Purples offense, and he has big targets returning to the lineup including wide receivers Trevy Barber and Easton Barlow as well as running back Javen Huddleston.

Bowling Green is having to start fresh in some areas on both sides of the ball, especially on defense after losing key lineman Austin Anderson and their leading tackler, Jake Napier, due to graduation.

Many guys are going to have to step up to the plate, and Coach Spader and the team is confident in those who are up next.

“There guys that are juniors rising to be seniors that are playing now...it was hard because you expect to play whenever you’re a junior, but sometimes there’s guys in front of you that are seniors that are really good football players. These guys that are rising up being seniors that haven’t played that much, they’re really accepting the role well,” said senior safety Wick Dotson. “They’re working hard, especially going into the offseason. Winter was really good and Spring was really good.”

Spader added, “It’s high school football. In high school football at Bowling Green guys are waiting their turn, and they’re working their tail off trying to get bigger, faster, and stronger so that when their number is called they can step in there and live their dream. We have a lot of guys in those positions. We’ve got three spots on our offensive line we’re trying to fill, and defensively we’re going to have eight new starters. It’s an exciting time within our program for a lot of our kids, but it makes coaches pretty anxious, but I feel like we have a good class of kids to roll in there.”

2023 Bowling Green Schedule

August 19th: vs Lexington Christian @ WKU (Rafferty’s Bowl)

August 25th: @ Owensboro

September 2nd: vs Bryan Station (LCA Bowl)

September 8th: vs Apollo

September 15th: vs Central Hardin

September 22nd: @ Ohio County

September 29th: vs Christian County

October 6th: Bye Week

October 13th: @ South Warren

October 20th: vs Greenwood

October 27th: vs St. Xavier

