Allen County-Scottsville Boys & Girls Club welcomes school year with ribbon cutting

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -After years of planning, and a successful summer session, the Allen County-Scottsville Boys and Girls Club hosted their official ribbon cutting today.

The world-class club was made possible by a combination of generous donors, local officials lobbying for funding in Frankfort, and the help of the National Boys and Girls Club leadership team in February.

The club already welcomes over 120 students per day and has an extensive waitlist. However, the CEO of the Allen County-Scottsville club and the Franklin-Simpson club, Tye Burklow, hopes that the new and improved club will allow area youth to be comfortable in becoming their best possible selves.

“Sometimes in school, kids aren’t as talkative, they don’t come out of their shell, but at the Boys and Girls Club, a lot of times we’re able to break that shell and they’ll develop into that young adult that they’re turning into,” Burklow said.

The club is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year. Burklow hopes that in time, the club can increase its capacity and bring the waitlist down to zero.

