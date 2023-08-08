Bowling Green Tourism contributes to Kentucky’s economic impact

The Bowling Green, Warren County area experienced a 21% increase in tourism spending compared to pre-COVID in 2019, the previous record-setting year
Bowling Green Tourism
Bowling Green Tourism(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the economic impact of Kentucky’s tourism industry – a whopping $12.9 billion spent in 2022.

Bowling Green-area tourism in 2022 generated 3,861 jobs, and $120.32 million of labor income with a direct spend of $329.8 million and an indirect spend of more than $450.66 million.

This is a 21% increase since 2019.

“We’ve continued to witness a positive trend upward as visitors reignite their passion for travel,” said Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “2022 proved challenging with high gas prices and employee shortages, but even with those obstacles, our community experienced a major influx of visitors that surpassed post-pandemic numbers.”

The impact survey was produced for the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet by Tourism Economics, the Kentucky Department of Tourism’s research partner.

For more information and to view the full economic impact report, please visit kentuckytourism.com/industry.

The economic impact data comes on the heels of the spring announcement where Bowling Green was once again recognized as one of the nation’s top areas for attracting corporate facility investment.

“The NCM Motorsports Park is a proud partner of the Bowling Green Area Visitors and Convention Bureau,” said Greg Waldron, executive director of The NCM Motorsports Park. “With Bowling Green serving as a hub for all things Corvette, it’s hard for visitors not to fall in love or develop a passion for motorsports which we continue to witness.”

“While these numbers are pleasantly unprecedented, they’re not at all surprising,” said Jamie Johnson, executive director at Historic RailPark and Train Museum. “Bowling Green continues to serve as an authentic and entertaining destination for all who visit. We’re so pleased to be part of this community and these numbers are certainly a reason to celebrate.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three were arrested after a vehicle search.
WCSO arrests 3 after vehicle search
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Dugas Park's future dog park.
Noah Hicks to perform charity concert at Scottsville park
MORNING WEATHER UPDATE
Isolated strong storms possible for those east of BG today
“We're going to be a huge urban area, we already are, but it's going to continue to be that...
BG Parks and Recreation unveils plans for new nature-centric park

Latest News

Accident
KSP responding to fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Customers lined up throughout the day for a haircut from Thomas and for the opportunity to give...
Ernie T’s Barber Shop celebrates sixth ‘Back to School Bash’
Leila Davis was born in Crimea on August 8, 1923.
Ukrainian immigrant living in BG reaches 100th birthday
Popular contention with making Narcan readily available is that it will encourage more illicit...
WKU residence halls and Greek life houses equipped with Narcan