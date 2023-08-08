Bowling Green Tourism contributes to Kentucky’s economic impact

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the economic impact of Kentucky’s tourism industry – a whopping $12.9 billion spent in 2022.

Bowling Green-area tourism in 2022 generated 3,861 jobs, and $120.32 million of labor income with a direct spend of $329.8 million and an indirect spend of more than $450.66 million.

This is a 21% increase since 2019.

“We’ve continued to witness a positive trend upward as visitors reignite their passion for travel,” said Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “2022 proved challenging with high gas prices and employee shortages, but even with those obstacles, our community experienced a major influx of visitors that surpassed post-pandemic numbers.”

The impact survey was produced for the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet by Tourism Economics, the Kentucky Department of Tourism’s research partner.

For more information and to view the full economic impact report, please visit kentuckytourism.com/industry.

The economic impact data comes on the heels of the spring announcement where Bowling Green was once again recognized as one of the nation’s top areas for attracting corporate facility investment.

“The NCM Motorsports Park is a proud partner of the Bowling Green Area Visitors and Convention Bureau,” said Greg Waldron, executive director of The NCM Motorsports Park. “With Bowling Green serving as a hub for all things Corvette, it’s hard for visitors not to fall in love or develop a passion for motorsports which we continue to witness.”

“While these numbers are pleasantly unprecedented, they’re not at all surprising,” said Jamie Johnson, executive director at Historic RailPark and Train Museum. “Bowling Green continues to serve as an authentic and entertaining destination for all who visit. We’re so pleased to be part of this community and these numbers are certainly a reason to celebrate.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.