Butler County Boys & Girls Club announce restructuring of services

The organization is creating a teen center to engage teens in workforce preparation activities
The organization is creating a teen center to engage teens in workforce preparation activities(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, The Boys & Girls Club of Butler County held a special community announcement regarding the redesign of their Town Club Site.

They are investing in their teenage club members by turning it into a teen center.

“All of our elementary school kids have had access to after-school programs and we thought it would be a great deal for our teens,” said the President of the Boys & Girls Club, Bruce White. “They don’t have a lot to do in a rural community after school so we think it would be good for them.”

The transformation of the site will include the introduction of new programs and technology aimed at engaging teens in workforce readiness and preparing them for potential employment in the community.

“So I think with the technology and the things that we’re going to have will draw the teens in workforce development and plus just give them a safe place to come after school,” said the CEO of Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, Steve Winkler.

Work will begin soon to convert the site into a teen center. A ribbon cutting will be announced when it’s ready to open.

