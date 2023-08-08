Construction to begin on large apartment complex in Bowling Green

Groundbreaking for Laurelwood Apartments in Bowling Green
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s no secret Bowling Green has seen exponential growth over the last two decades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city remains the third largest in the the state and continues to grow much faster than cities of similar sizes, like Owensboro.

With that growth comes an increased need for housing. A need one developer said he hopes he can help fill with the announcement of a new apartment complex.

“There’s so many new people moving to town, and the demand for housing - both multi-family and single-family housing - is unbelievable,” said Mark Williams, CEO of Mark Williams Properties.

Williams said he and his wife bought a slice of land on Russellville Road from her relatives about a year ago with the goal of building more housing for the area.

“We’ve been working on the plans for the past year and finally put together exactly what we’re going to do.” Williams continued, “We got the property rezoned, and we’re going to be able to build 255-units of new multi-family housing.”

Williams unveiled the plans for Laurelwood Apartments during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning.

The apartments will offer 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom apartments as well as 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom townhouses. It will also feature a clubhouse, pool, dog park, and playground.

Williams told WBKO News he expects the project will take about two years to be completed.

