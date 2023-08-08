Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three were arrested after a vehicle search.
WCSO arrests 3 after vehicle search
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Accident
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Tuesday morning Edmonson County crash
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Dugas Park's future dog park.
Noah Hicks to perform charity concert at Scottsville park
MORNING WEATHER UPDATE
Isolated strong storms possible for those east of BG today

Latest News

The club already welcomes over 120 students per day and has an extensive waitlist, but hopes to...
Allen County-Scottsville Boys & Girls Club welcomes school year with ribbon cutting
This photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, shows astronauts,...
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Actress Sandra Bullock leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York,...
Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57, reports say
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
The world-class club was made possible by a combination of generous donors such as the National...
Allen County-Scottsville Boys & Girls Club welcomes school year with ribbon cutting