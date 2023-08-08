Fire Departments respond to structure fire in Cave City

No injuries were reported.
By Thomas Paden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -This morning, the Cave City Fire Department responded to a structure fire off North Dixie Highway.

Horse Cave, Park City, Cave City, and Hiseville Fire Departments responded to the fire and put it out promptly. Officials say the fire began in the basement of the lodge, but the building itself is fine.

The Bearwallow/ Cave City Masonic Lodge members came out to collect what was left from the fire. Secretary of the lodge, JR Poynter, said he was grateful for the response time. He says that while there was a fire, it mostly charred the basement walls.

“It was basically mostly smoke damage, and thanks to the local fire departments. Cave City, Horse Cave, Park City, (and) Hiseville were all here when I got here,” said Poynter. “They saved the building that has been here for quite some time. A lot of history lays among this lodge hall or in the masonic order.”

The Battalion Chief of the Cave City Fire Department says the investigation is still ongoing as to what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Warren County student is making the school district proud with recent ACT score.
South Warren High School student receives perfect ACT score
Three were arrested after a vehicle search.
WCSO arrests 3 after vehicle search
Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible for Sunday
Crash graphic
Update: Tennessee man killed in Barren County crash
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Dugas Park's future dog park.
Noah Hicks to perform charity concert at Scottsville park

Latest News

Monday was day one of what is expected to be a three-day Title IX trial against the University...
Trial over University of Kentucky's Title IX compliance begins
Past Perseids Meteor displays have seen up to 100 meteors visible per hour in dark locations.
Perseids meteor shower to light up SOKY sky, Mammoth Cave hosting viewing party
Guffey is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes, and identifiable...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen