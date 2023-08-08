Fire Departments respond to structure fire in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -This morning, the Cave City Fire Department responded to a structure fire off North Dixie Highway.

Horse Cave, Park City, Cave City, and Hiseville Fire Departments responded to the fire and put it out promptly. Officials say the fire began in the basement of the lodge, but the building itself is fine.

The Bearwallow/ Cave City Masonic Lodge members came out to collect what was left from the fire. Secretary of the lodge, JR Poynter, said he was grateful for the response time. He says that while there was a fire, it mostly charred the basement walls.

“It was basically mostly smoke damage, and thanks to the local fire departments. Cave City, Horse Cave, Park City, (and) Hiseville were all here when I got here,” said Poynter. “They saved the building that has been here for quite some time. A lot of history lays among this lodge hall or in the masonic order.”

The Battalion Chief of the Cave City Fire Department says the investigation is still ongoing as to what started the fire.

