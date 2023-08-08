FIRST ALERT DAY ON WEDNESDAY

By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight looks quiet with a very stray shower possible.

WEDNESDAY: We are dry through the morning, but storms start to move in later in the afternoon towards the early evening. Heavy rain is likely, but some of the storms could also produce strong wind and even some small hail. Scattered storms will continue to move through during part of the night.

Storms that arrive later in the afternoon on Wednesday could contain strong winds and very...
Storms that arrive later in the afternoon on Wednesday could contain strong winds and very heavy rain.(David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers hang around on Thursday, but not much additional rainfall is expected. After a break on Friday, we could be looking at a few more showers and storms on Saturday. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three were arrested after a vehicle search.
WCSO arrests 3 after vehicle search
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Accident
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Tuesday morning Edmonson County crash
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Dugas Park's future dog park.
Noah Hicks to perform charity concert at Scottsville park
MORNING WEATHER UPDATE
Isolated strong storms possible for those east of BG today

Latest News

One quiet day, then more storms Wednesday
One quiet day, then more storms Wednesday
One quiet day, then more storms Wednesday
One quiet day, then more storms Wednesday
Weather Caution Day for Wednesday. Heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding.
Mid-Week Storms
Heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding.
Active Weather Returns Wednesday