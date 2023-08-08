FIRST ALERT DAY ON WEDNESDAY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight looks quiet with a very stray shower possible.

WEDNESDAY: We are dry through the morning, but storms start to move in later in the afternoon towards the early evening. Heavy rain is likely, but some of the storms could also produce strong wind and even some small hail. Scattered storms will continue to move through during part of the night.

Storms that arrive later in the afternoon on Wednesday could contain strong winds and very heavy rain. (David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers hang around on Thursday, but not much additional rainfall is expected. After a break on Friday, we could be looking at a few more showers and storms on Saturday. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.