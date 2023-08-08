The Fix Foundation seeks community support for a new transport van

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fix Foundation, a low-cost spay, neuter, vaccination, and cat adoption clinic in Franklin, is asking for community support to acquire a new transport van for their ‘Simply Cats’ adoption program.

Ruth Garriott, founder of The Fix Foundation, first saw a gap in the services available for area pet owners when she began volunteering with the Simpson County Animal Shelter in 2004.

“I visited Best Friends with my husband, the animal sanctuary in Utah, sat down with the management there, and they said, ‘You live in Kentucky, you will never adopt your way out of this problem, you need to focus on spay and neuter,’ and that is where the Fix Foundation came from,” Garriott said.

Since then, the nonprofit has grown from a strictly spay and neuter clinic to offering basic medical services to dogs and cats.

“We offer $10 vaccines, nail trims, microchips, deworm, flea treatment, heartworm prevention, heartworm treatment, fee-luc testing,” Garriott said, “so we do a broad base of just basic services. We don’t offer wellness care, we don’t see sick animals or injured animals, but we do try to just offer the basics.”

The nonprofit also partners with area Petsmart and Petco stores and runs an adoption service for cats.

“We focus on mainly cats through the Simply Cats adoption program through the Fix Foundation. We adopt out just over 1,000 cats a year. So, you can imagine the transport that goes on with that to make that happen,” Garriott said. “We’re down in Springhill, Tennessee, Franklin, Tennessee, Brentwood, Tennessee, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Hendersonville, and of course, Bowling Green. So, we do miles and miles of driving, we average about 1,000 miles a week.”

That level of travel brings many obstacles for a nonprofit with limited funding, especially after the recent loss of two of its three transport vans.

“We have three very old, decrepit minivans. The one that just got hit, which we have our Go Fund Me going for, is 263,000 miles, damaged probably well above what it’s worth, and most likely to be totaled,” Garriott said. “Having more than one is critical because if one is in the shop for service, that means that transport comes to a complete halt unless we have a second one.”

Without the necessary equipment, many of the nonprofit’s services are at risk of being discontinued, potentially removing an essential community asset for pet owners.

The nonprofit has a GoFundMe, where they are accepting donations to pay for a new van.

Those interested in further donations, or in volunteering at the clinic, are also welcome to inquire on their website.

