Fort Campbell soldier dies in motorcycle crash
The 26-year-old was involved in a deadly crash on Friday.
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed a Fort Campbell soldier was the motorcyclist who died in a Friday night crash in Clarksville.
The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quinn Lane.
Fort Campbell soldier Michael McMillan, 26, was on the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash. His military unit and family have been notified of his passing.
Police did not release how the crash occurred.
