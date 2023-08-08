Fort Campbell soldier dies in motorcycle crash

The 26-year-old was involved in a deadly crash on Friday.
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell...
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell Boulevard.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed a Fort Campbell soldier was the motorcyclist who died in a Friday night crash in Clarksville.

Previous Coverage
Motorcycle driver killed in Clarksville crash

The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quinn Lane.

Fort Campbell soldier Michael McMillan, 26, was on the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash. His military unit and family have been notified of his passing.

Police did not release how the crash occurred.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Tuesday morning Edmonson County crash
A fishing regulations sign rests on the shoreline of Shanty Hollow Lake near the Richardsville...
One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake
Three were arrested after a vehicle search.
WCSO arrests 3 after vehicle search
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Dugas Park's future dog park.
Noah Hicks to perform charity concert at Scottsville park

Latest News

A fishing regulations sign rests on the shoreline of Shanty Hollow Lake near the Richardsville...
One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake
The nonprofit travels roughly 1,000 miles per week, bringing adoptable cats to area Petsmart...
The Fix Foundation seeks community support for a new transport van
School supplies from Bath Planet being offloaded to local Synergy Center
Local business donates school supplies to Synergy Center
The supplies will be sent to schools across the county for whatever they may need.
Local business donates school supplies to Synergy Center
The club already welcomes over 120 students per day and has an extensive waitlist, but hopes to...
Allen County-Scottsville Boys & Girls Club welcomes school year with ribbon cutting