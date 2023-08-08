Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lorie Brady

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lorie Brady is a Bowling Green native that helps out in the community any way she can. Whenever she sees someone in need, she tries to help them if there’s any way possible.

She grew up attending Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church where her father, the late John Thomas Demunbrun, served as a deacon.

“She’ll tell you God’s honest truth whether you want to hear it or not,” said Brandon Livingston, Lorie’s son-in-law.

He also describes her as someone that will give a person the shirt off her back without being asked.

She once witnessed a man attempting suicide one evening as she was headed to Bible study. Not believing that the sight was real, something inside her told her to turn around and check.

“I talked to him long enough that he took the noose off and he got down off of the car and I had him waiting when the police and the ambulance came,” Brady said.

She remained friends with him for the next 15 years until his passing, knowing that she was able to help improve his outlook on life during their friendship.

Spending time with people is something that she believes adds to life’s joys.

“When you spend time with people, you just love them and you want their life to be good too,” Brady said.

Her giving nature extends even further into the community as she regularly gives blood to help premature babies. She has given 99 pints and has set a goal of 15 gallons.

In her church life, she is one of the founders of Fairview Memorial’s youth group. Starting with a group of four children over 20 years ago, the youth group has grown to over 40 or 50 children regularly attending every Wednesday.

“I cook every Wednesday night and I have for 20 years. I come up with something every week and some of the other members are coming downstairs to eat with us now and we just have a good time,” Brady said.

