KSP responding to fatal wreck in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed Tuesday morning that the agency is responding to a fatal wreck in Edmonson County.

Priddy said the accident involved two vehicles on Wingfield Church road near The Bridge Road.

The number of fatalities have not been released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

