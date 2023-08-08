KSP responding to fatal wreck in Edmonson County

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed Tuesday morning that the agency is responding to a fatal wreck in Edmonson County.

Priddy said the accident involved two vehicles on Wingfield Church road near The Bridge Road.

The number of fatalities have not been released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

