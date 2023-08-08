Local business donates school supplies to Synergy Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Bath Planet donated school supplies to the Synergy Center from their summer-long event.

The event encouraged people to fill tubs with school supplies for the coming school year. The supplies will be sent to schools across the county for whatever they may need.

Dr. Tracey Young with the Warren County Public School Community Outreach program was in attendance and spoke on teaming with local businesses.

“For us to partner with the community and different business partners, individuals have received donations to help those families that need it the most,” Dr. Tracey said. “It just shows a collaborative effort from the community to lift up those who are most in need.”

Bath Planet Office Manager of Bath Planet, Brielle Freeman, says it was the perfect collaboration to help the local school system.

“We wanted to organize the donation drive for school supplies to fill our tub in our showroom and fill a bathtub,” Freeman said. “That way we could have supplies go to the Warren County Public School System but now we have found the Synergy Center and it is a perfect collab.”

If you would like to donate yourself, you can contact your school of choice or call the Warren County Public School’s central office for donations towards Synergy Center.

