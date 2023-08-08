One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A person is dead after an apparent accident at Shanty Hollow Lake in Warren County.

Officials with the Richardsville Fire Department responded to the area sometime before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said there is an active death investigation. Police believe someone thought to be a hiker fell, hit their head and fell into the water near a waterfall.

The incident is being treated as an accident at this time.

The person’s identity is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

