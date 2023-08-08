One quiet day, then more storms Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mix of sun and clouds will be the theme of our forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s this afternoon - certainly below average for this time of year!
We get one quiet day today then more active weather rolls in Wednesday. The SPC has placed those west of BG in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). Strong thunderstorms move in through the afternoon with periods of heavy downpours and strong winds. A second round of storms roll in through the evening, bringing with it additional rounds of intense winds, small hail, and a low threat for isolated tornadoes. Both rounds of storms have the capability to become strong to even severe - so make sure you have a way to receive information in case a warning comes into play. Storms will end around midnight.
WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday. There is the threat for a few stronger storms, but confidence is not overly high at this time. More details will come in the next couple of days.
