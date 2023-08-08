BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mix of sun and clouds will be the theme of our forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s this afternoon - certainly below average for this time of year!

One quiet day, then more storms Wednesday

We get one quiet day today then more active weather rolls in Wednesday. The SPC has placed those west of BG in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). Strong thunderstorms move in through the afternoon with periods of heavy downpours and strong winds. A second round of storms roll in through the evening, bringing with it additional rounds of intense winds, small hail, and a low threat for isolated tornadoes. Both rounds of storms have the capability to become strong to even severe - so make sure you have a way to receive information in case a warning comes into play. Storms will end around midnight.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday. There is the threat for a few stronger storms, but confidence is not overly high at this time. More details will come in the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.