Sports Connection 8-6-23: Bowling Green and South Warren Football

Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb continue high school football previews with the Bowling Green Purples and the South Warren Spartans. Guests include Bowling Green head coach Mark Spader and junior quarterback Deuce Bailey as well as South Warren head coach Brandon Smith and senior offensive lineman Jack Neeper.

Purples head coach Mark Spader and quarterback Deuce Bailey.
Spartans head coach Brandon Smith and offensive lineman Jack Neeper.

