Ukrainian immigrant living in BG reaches 100th birthday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday marks a major milestone for one Bowling Green woman. Leila Davis is turning 100 years old!

She was born in Crimea on August 8, 1923.

“The Bolsheviks took over when she was about six years old, and took everything from her family,” her eldest daughter, Suzanne Gallagher said, “Then the family was deported and sent up to Siberia, where her father who had been a businessman...[worked] in the logging industry.”

When her father died, after a few years, the family moved back to live with her grandparents until World War II, when the Germans invaded and pushed the Russians out. Her family then went to Romania, before being picked up and sent to Germany for work.

It wasn’t until the war was over that Leila met the man who would become her husband, who was a medic in the army at the time.

“Mother was a beautiful young woman...she and her girl friend worked for the NCO and mother had a sore throat,” Gallager said, “She went down to the army...[to] have somebody look at it. So that’s how she met my dad, they fell in love and got married over there.”

In 1947, Leila and her husband, Ralph came back to Kentucky. From there, Ralph became one of the first in his family to go to college and went to WKU as part of the GI Bill.

For a few years, they lived in Missouri, so he could teach before returning back to Kentucky.

“He taught at Metcalf County for a year,” Gallagher said, “After that, she lived in Bowling Green. She and my dad managed the Bowling Green Country Club from 1954 to 1956. Then he started a cabinet-making business.”

She had a total of three daughters and four grandsons and six great-grandchildren.

Those who know her say she is a genuine person who loves everyone.

“I got to know Leila later in her life,” her friend, Pat Goad said, “She loves everyone, no matter their status in life, or no matter what they have been through in their life because she, as an immigrant, had to scurry from country to country to be able to live. She’s seen the best and the worst of a lot of people.”

Her family also said she loves to cook and is one of the best.

“She could make the most amazing fried chicken,” her oldest grandson, Jason Moulder said, “And spending time up here in the summers, I always joke because I say a month up here and gain 10 pounds as a kid...she would make homemade biscuits and red eye gravy and white gravy and just whatever we want.”

She even has a Youtube channel called In the Kitchen with Leila.

“She is a food magician, really just amazing, Gallagher said, “so she would do the demo...at the end, she would always say, and I’m almost 91. And if I can do it, you can do it next year, almost 92, if I can do it, you can do it. And last year, almost 99...”

And with everything she has been through in life, her family said she has remained positive.

“She always has such a positive spirit,” Moulder said, “One of the things that stick in my mind was she said always be the captain of your own ship. So basically, you know you get one life. Live it right.”

“She’s a giver and not a taker, Goad said, “I think she will like to be remembered in that phase of her life as always cherishing everyone she meets, and she sees different virtues in all of those people.”

If you want to know more about Leila, you can also read her memoir.

