WKU residence halls and Greek life houses equipped with Narcan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, over 2,000 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose in 2022. While Western Kentucky University officials say no students contributed to that number, this fall they won’t be taking any chances.

“In each of our residence halls, near the front desk, there is an automatic defibrillator. In that cabinet, we have the defibrillator,” said David Oliver, Director of Environmental Health and Safety at WKU. “We also have a stop the bleed kit for trauma, and we’ve added Narcan to that same box so they’re in one spot.”

After a strong proposal from the University’s Student Government Association, each WKU residence hall, fraternity house and sorority house will have two individual doses of Narcan.

“They happen in the community, they happen off campus, and we know that could happen on campus,” Oliver said. “This is truly to prepare in case it does happen.”

Though the Narcan will be kept in a monitored cabinet, it will be made available to all WKU students, faculty and visitors.

“If a person comes up not knowing what to do and needing help, they can be directed to the cabinet where the medication is stored,” said Jim Williams, Program Manager for Safety and Preparedness at WKU. “Then that [Resident Assistant] can also make sure that 911 has been notified, while that roommate or the person that discovered the victim who knows the best way to get back to them can take the medication to their side.”

Popular contention with making Narcan readily available is that it will encourage more illicit drug use. Williams says while he understands the sentiment and concerns, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“It could be a person who’s been prescribed a painkiller that doesn’t understand the dosing and accidentally takes too much. They could have the same problem,” Williams said. “In an effort to better protect and be prepared to help our student population and the staff population, we want that equipment as close to the point of initial patient contact as possible.”

Williams says those with additional questions or concerns can contact the university’s Environmental Health and Safety Office at 270-745-2395.

