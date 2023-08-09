2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff with the team who’s at least made it to the 4A State Quarterfinals the past two years, the Logan County Cougars.

Logan County had a very successful season last year finishing with an 11-2 record before falling in the state quarterfinals, 55-19, to Louisville Central. Head coach Todd Adler has spent the offseason working with the team about becoming leaders on the field and embracing that role.

“We focused a lot on leadership this offseason and try to develop leaders and teacher young guys on how to lead and we’ve seen a lot of guys step up and step out of their comfort zone and they’ve done a really good job so far,” coach Adler said. “So I’m ready to see some adversity and see how they answer adversity and see how we can learn from it from there.”

The Cougars lost 2,000-yard rusher Ryan Rayno and most of its offensive lineman due to graduation so the rising senior class has to step up and refill that production.

“It’s been going pretty good. I feel like even last year I was pretty good leading wise,” senior receiver Jack Delaney said. “I’ve been playing with the seniors for forever so we just kind of built that leadership thing and they left it in a pretty good spot for me and DY (Davin Yates) to come in and take that leadership spot.”

Logan County outscored its opponents by over 200 points last season, averaging nearly 36 points a game.

The Cougars do return leading tackler from last year, rising senior Elijah Hawkins at the linebacker spot. Keige Shoemake didn’t play last year but is back on the field for his final season with coach Adler looking for him to be a menace on the field.

“It’s a pretty big senior class, we’ve had a couple of them who have played consistently throughout all four years then we have a couple who haven’t,” senior quarterback Davin Yates said. “No matter how much they’ve played or how much they haven’t played, they are really just stepping up and showing the leaders that they are.”

Rising sophomore Isaac Christian is expected to make some noise on the field this year on the defensive side of the ball, along with returning interception leader junior Hunter Holloway who had six interceptions last year.

“Competition in practice has been pretty heavy. probably the most coachable group we’ve had here in a long time. The kids want to work, they want to learn,” coach Adler said. “So, I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do now that they’re the guy. Those guys can’t be replaced for sure but I’m excited to see what these kids can do that’s been working for it.”

2023 Logan County schedule

August 18th: vs Warren Central (Lewisburg Bank Bowl)

August 25th: vs Rossview (Clarksville), TN

September 1st: at Russellville

September 8th: vs Greenwood

September 15th: vs Allen County-Scottsville

September 22nd: vs Calloway County

September 29th: at Paducah Tilghman

October 6th: Bye

October 13th: at Hopkinsville

October 20th: vs Warren East

October 27th: at South Warren

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.