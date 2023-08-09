BlueOval SK Battery Park to bring over 5,000 jobs to Kentuckians

GLENDALE, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Governor Andy Beshear and officials with BlueOval SK announced that the first of two monumental electric vehicle battery plants is roughly 80 percent complete. It will be operational by December 2024.

The first project, named Kentucky One, will have equipment shipped in and training beginning this winter. Plant manager, Ryan Wheeler, said that steps are being taken to ensure that all parties are effectively trained on the new assembly equipment.

“I’m still learning, obviously, we all are. I do know that hundreds and hundreds of pieces of equipment are going to be coming to Kentucky in these next several months,” Wheeler said. “We’re gonna have some South Korean support that’s gonna help us install the equipment. We have to learn it, I have to learn the equipment myself.”

Kentucky One will be the largest battery plant in the globe until the completion of the second project, Kentucky Two. Governor Andy Beshear believes that these new manufacturing assets will create a lasting impact not only in Hardin County but across the Commonwealth.

“We love what this is bringing to Hardin County, but it’s truly going to impact a 20 or 30-county region, where you’ll see people living, where you’ll see improvements in the community,” Beshear said. “BlueOvalSK has already gotten out in multiple school systems and is helping this community and every surrounding community in so many different ways. Our future is regional in every part of Kentucky.”

The project is expected to hire over 5,000 Kentuckians, and BlueOval SK Human Resources Director, Neva Burke, says that process has already begun. She also invites anybody interested in employment at the new facility to inquire on their website.

“We have already hired our leadership team, and we’re moving forward with that. We’ve also hired a lot of engineers that are right here from this area, and we’re excited about that,” Burke said. “We’ve also started to hire our hourly employees, our operators, and maintenance technicians, and we’re moving forward with that as well.”

Bringing the electric vehicle plant to Hardin County, the heart of coal country, means a positive step towards progress for renewable energy solutions and a cleaner future.

“Electric vehicles are the future. We see that we are moving there. And by securing this plant, what we have made sure is that Kentucky is a part of that future,” Beshear said.

