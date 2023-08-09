Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company

Tilray Brands announced they have acquired eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch is selling off eight of its beer and beverage brands.

According to a news release, Anheuser-Busch is selling the eight brands to Tilray Brands, a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company.

Tilray Brands made the announcement Monday.

The eight brands involved in the sale include Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

The acquisition will make Tilray the fifth-largest craft beer business in the United States, up from the ninth largest, according to the company.

The transaction is expected to close sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing regulations sign rests on the shoreline of Shanty Hollow Lake near the Richardsville...
One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake
Accident
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Tuesday morning Edmonson County crash
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Crews were on scene around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
KSP responds to rollover accident on I-165
Groundbreaking for Laurelwood Apartments in Bowling Green
Construction to begin on large apartment complex in Bowling Green

Latest News

2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars
2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden claims his econ policies are reviving manufacturing, making his case at a wind farm plant
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology
This morning, SoKY Patriots Inc held a Food Distribution Day at Smiths Grove Baptist Church.
SoKY Patriots Inc holds Food Distribution Day in Smiths Grove