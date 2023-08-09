Edmonton man arrested on multiple drug charges

By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Aug. 7, the Barren River Drug Task Force, Metcalfe Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Judd Road in Metcalfe County.

The investigation started on Aug. 4 when the Barren County Jailer contacted the DTF in reference to a subject placing illegal drugs on the jail property for an inmate to pick up and bring into the jail.

The DTF conducted an investigation and reviewed video from the Barren County Jail and communications between an inmate and the suspect.

The investigation led to the search warrant for the residence.

Detectives recovered approximately 87.8 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, loaded syringes, scales, packaging equipment, and numerous firearms. An explosive device (pipe bomb) was also discovered in the residence.

The explosive device was turned over to the ATF and KSP explosive technicians at the scene for destruction.

Cory Scott Roach of Edmonton was arrested and charged with 1st-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, and tampering with evidence.

Roach admitted to trafficking illegal drugs and admitted to flushing meth when law enforcement arrived.

He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Additional arrests and charges are pending.

