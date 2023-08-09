FIRST ALERT: Strong storms expected this afternoon through tonight.

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are dry through the morning, but rain will start to move in later in the afternoon towards the early evening.

The initial batch of showers does not look too problematic, but severe storms are more likely as we head past 9 pm. Strong, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado is possible as storms roll through. An inch or two of rainfall could also lead to some areas of flash flooding. The weather looks to settle later in the night and only a few showers are expected to linger on Thursday.

