Gov. Andy Beshear calls for expanded police benefits

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is announcing his proposed budget priorities early this year.

Beshear said he is proposing his priorities early because during the last budget cycle House leadership submitted its budget plan before he could unveil his.

As one of his priorities, Beshear is asking for a pay increase, expanded benefits and more safety measures for Kentucky State Police.

Beshear said he wants a defined pension benefit for troopers along with an additional $2,500 pay raise. That increase is on top of the raises recently adopted by lawmakers.

The governor also invited Trooper Billy Ball, who survived being shot during the June 30, 2022 ambush in Allen, to talk about his experience. Beshear said he wants a $20 million grant to be used for body armor.

“Trooper Ball has shared he wasn’t even sure he had been hit. That’s because the protective gear—the newest and best body armor that we have been able to purchase, saved his life,” Beshear said.

Police safety has been highlighted in this year’s gubernatorial campaign. Republican candidate and Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently unveiled a safety plan.

“None like the governor. I am not offering talking points and empty promises. I am offering Kentuckians specific hard hitting solutions,” Cameron said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

