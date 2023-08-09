Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation providing $100K to Western Kentucky flood victims

“Kentucky Realtors are dedicated to serving the Commonwealth, and supporting this community as they rebuild from these destructive storms.”
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated much of Western Kentucky, the Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation and the National Association of Realtors, has provided $1.5 million in disaster relief funds.

In the wake of the recent flooding that happened last month, both foundations are providing $100,000 in funds to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the recent flooding in Western Kentucky.

“The devastation caused by the recent flooding is deeply upsetting,” said Elizabeth Monarch, President of Kentucky Realtors. “Kentucky Realtors are dedicated to serving the Commonwealth, and supporting this community as they rebuild from these destructive storms.”

Officials with Kentucky Realtors said the entire team of workers has had an all-hands-on-deck approach when it comes to helping out the state after a natural disaster.

“I know that we are not the only organization that came through during a difficult time,” said Brad Devries, President of the Kentucky Realtors Relief Fund. “A number of our members have been boots on the ground, contributed checks in person, physically walked the properties, and held and hugged the people negatively affected.”

Funding is limited to one month of housing expenses up to $1,000. Residents impacted by the flooding are encouraged to apply here.

Applications are open now and are due by Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

