Kentucky State Police offers school zone driving safety tips

Students are back in school flooding the hallways but its first important to make sure that...
Students are back in school flooding the hallways but its first important to make sure that they get there safely.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students are back in school flooding the hallways but it is first important to make sure that they get there safely.

As students begin the school year, an emphasis is being placed on driver safety while in school zones.

“I always want to make sure that everybody is paying attention when they’re on the roadway because there’s going to be school buses out,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy. “There’s going to be students that are walking to school and really pay attention to those school zone signs. When those lights are flashing, and when the stop signs out on the bus, make sure that you’re not passing, you’re slowing down, and you’re driving safely because there’s a lot of kids on the roadway.”

For parents, school drop-off may have a fair number of distractions. Whether you’re driving through your neighborhood or through a school zone, it’s imperative to stay on the lookout for unpredictable driving conditions.

“If you’re dropping your kids off school, it means that other people are dropping their kids,” Priddy said. “There’s going to be kids that are walking. Don’t get close to buses, because the most dangerous spot is about 10 feet around the bus. Make sure that you leave plenty of room and don’t double park because it limits visibility for other parents and other drivers.”

The beginning of the school year is when drivers are most prone to accidents in school zones. Those unaware of school starting may not be looking for school zone signs on their morning commute.

It’s important that drivers give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination while maintaining the speed limit.

“The morning commute is usually a hectic time,” said Trooper Priddy. “Traffic’s hard, there’s a lot of people trying to get to work, get to their destinations. Just know that school is starting and especially here at the very beginning is one of the most dangerous times. We want to make sure that everybody is prepared for that. Build a little bit of extra time into that morning commute so that you have plenty of opportunity to get to work on time.”

KSP advises adding a few minutes to your morning routine to give yourself plenty of time to get there while driving the speed limit and to stay off your cell phone while driving.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing regulations sign rests on the shoreline of Shanty Hollow Lake near the Richardsville...
One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake
Accident
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Tuesday morning Edmonson County crash
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Crews were on scene around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
KSP responds to rollover accident on I-165
Groundbreaking for Laurelwood Apartments in Bowling Green
Construction to begin on large apartment complex in Bowling Green

Latest News

2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars
2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars
This morning, SoKY Patriots Inc held a Food Distribution Day at Smiths Grove Baptist Church.
SoKY Patriots Inc holds Food Distribution Day in Smiths Grove
Gender-affirming care
Letter from UK HealthCare escalates debate on gender-affirming care in Kentucky
A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for a new Springhill Suites by Marriott, opened on the site...
Marriott opens new hotel on site of Kentucky Downs in Franklin