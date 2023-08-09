Kentucky State Police offers school zone driving safety tips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students are back in school flooding the hallways but it is first important to make sure that they get there safely.

As students begin the school year, an emphasis is being placed on driver safety while in school zones.

“I always want to make sure that everybody is paying attention when they’re on the roadway because there’s going to be school buses out,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy. “There’s going to be students that are walking to school and really pay attention to those school zone signs. When those lights are flashing, and when the stop signs out on the bus, make sure that you’re not passing, you’re slowing down, and you’re driving safely because there’s a lot of kids on the roadway.”

For parents, school drop-off may have a fair number of distractions. Whether you’re driving through your neighborhood or through a school zone, it’s imperative to stay on the lookout for unpredictable driving conditions.

“If you’re dropping your kids off school, it means that other people are dropping their kids,” Priddy said. “There’s going to be kids that are walking. Don’t get close to buses, because the most dangerous spot is about 10 feet around the bus. Make sure that you leave plenty of room and don’t double park because it limits visibility for other parents and other drivers.”

The beginning of the school year is when drivers are most prone to accidents in school zones. Those unaware of school starting may not be looking for school zone signs on their morning commute.

It’s important that drivers give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination while maintaining the speed limit.

“The morning commute is usually a hectic time,” said Trooper Priddy. “Traffic’s hard, there’s a lot of people trying to get to work, get to their destinations. Just know that school is starting and especially here at the very beginning is one of the most dangerous times. We want to make sure that everybody is prepared for that. Build a little bit of extra time into that morning commute so that you have plenty of opportunity to get to work on time.”

KSP advises adding a few minutes to your morning routine to give yourself plenty of time to get there while driving the speed limit and to stay off your cell phone while driving.

