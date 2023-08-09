KSP responds to rollover accident on Highway 165

Crews were on scene around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
By Jackson Hamilton and Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a rollover accident that occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 165 off of Exit 5.

Crews were on the scene around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning after a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 165. Fire crews were also on the scene.

We have reached out to officials, but haven’t received any information as of early Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated when we know more.

