Marriott opens new hotel on site of Kentucky Downs in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) – Officials in Simpson County unveiled a new hotel Wednesday on the property of Kentucky Downs.

The hotel is a Springhill Suites by Marriott, which is the first one to be located in Franklin and within a 25-mile driving distance from Nashville. The hotel has 114 rooms.

“I think for us it gives us the opportunity to do some more unique things with both the hotel and the event center,” said Christine McDaniel, the hotel manager. “It gives the opportunity for us to host groups and host them from a sleeping room aspect. We can certainly do a lot more with both facilities working together.”

Kentucky Downs operates a casino, horse racing track and an event center.

“We’re able to keep people a lot longer,” McDaniel said. “We’re able to have people here really enjoy themselves and make the most of this space.”

As for its employees, McDaniel said locals are working most of the positions in the hotel.

“For us, it’s about really creating the opportunities and teaching somebody something new,” McDaniel said.

The hotel is located at 5629 Nashville Road in Franklin.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.