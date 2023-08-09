Marriott opens new hotel on site of Kentucky Downs in Franklin

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for a new Springhill Suites by Marriott, opened on the site...
A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for a new Springhill Suites by Marriott, opened on the site of Kentucky Downs in Franklin.(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) – Officials in Simpson County unveiled a new hotel Wednesday on the property of Kentucky Downs.

The hotel is a Springhill Suites by Marriott, which is the first one to be located in Franklin and within a 25-mile driving distance from Nashville. The hotel has 114 rooms.

“I think for us it gives us the opportunity to do some more unique things with both the hotel and the event center,” said Christine McDaniel, the hotel manager. “It gives the opportunity for us to host groups and host them from a sleeping room aspect. We can certainly do a lot more with both facilities working together.”

Kentucky Downs operates a casino, horse racing track and an event center.

“We’re able to keep people a lot longer,” McDaniel said. “We’re able to have people here really enjoy themselves and make the most of this space.”

As for its employees, McDaniel said locals are working most of the positions in the hotel.

“For us, it’s about really creating the opportunities and teaching somebody something new,” McDaniel said.

The hotel is located at 5629 Nashville Road in Franklin.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing regulations sign rests on the shoreline of Shanty Hollow Lake near the Richardsville...
One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake
Accident
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Tuesday morning Edmonson County crash
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Crews were on scene around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
KSP responds to rollover accident on I-165
Groundbreaking for Laurelwood Apartments in Bowling Green
Construction to begin on large apartment complex in Bowling Green

Latest News

Midday Child, Emilee
Midday Child ft. Emilee
It was an early morning for many students and teachers in Warren County.
Moss Middle School welcomes students back for new school year
It was an early Wednesday morning for some students and teachers in Warren County as they made...
Moss Middle School welcomes students back for the first day of a new school year
Governor Andy Beshear says he wants state police to have more benefits, more pay and better...
Gov. Andy Beshear calls for expanded police benefits