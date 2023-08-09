Moss Middle School welcomes students back for new school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was an early Wednesday morning for some students and teachers in Warren County as they made preparations to begin the school year.

One of the places where school was back in session was Moss Middle School and if you drove past, you might have seen several cars, and buses lined up with kids walking into campus, ready to start their day.

Autoplay Caption

Some of those students even had the opportunity to go inside the building before school started this year during the open house.

“It was amazing how many smiles were on faces, students were running down the hallway, hugging each other hugging teachers,” Moss Middle School Principal, Rita Daniels said.

She added that her favorite part about the first day of school is seeing all of the kids connect with each other.

“To see the energy that they have when they come in, they run in and they’re hugging each other,” she said. “Even for our teachers was the first time that they saw each other. So it’s amazing how much they are connecting back with each other as if they don’t know each other... it’s nice to see everybody get back together. It’s almost like a family reunion.”

Daniels also spoke about some of the goals she has for the upcoming school year.

“Every year our goal is bigger,” she said. “This year, our goal is that we’re going to hit our classrooms instructionally. We’re going to be in our classrooms. Our district got new curriculum, we’re enforcing that, making sure that our students are engaged in high levels so that they’re learning and growing and developing.”

If you want to keep up with the latest information for WCPS, you can visit warrencountyschools.org or go to the district’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.