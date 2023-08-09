Severe Weather Possible Tonight

By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The initial batch of showers does not look too problematic, but severe storms are more likely as we head past 10 PM, especially for Kentucky counties closer to the Tennessee line.

Severe storms are possible, especially after 10 PM for parts of the area.(David Wolter)

Strong, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado possible as storms roll through. An inch or two of rainfall could also lead to some areas of flash flooding. The severe threat looks to exit after 2 AM. A few showers linger Thursday morning before sunshine increases in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: We get another break from the active weather on Friday, but there could be a few more showers and storms on Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will push near 90 degrees. Some storms could develop on Monday as a cold front moves in. This front looks to bring down the heat and humidity for at least a few days next week.

