SoKY Patriots Inc holds Food Distribution Day in Smiths Grove

By William Battle
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, SoKY Patriots Inc held a Food Distribution Day at Smiths Grove Baptist Church.

The organization is a non-profit made up of veterans and patriots working together to improve lives and provide assistance to individuals in need and the community.

The boxes of food and household goods were packed with items donated to the organization by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Feeding America.

“It’s a 50-pound box that has a whole variety of things in there,” said the President of SoKY Patriots, Debbie Gregory.

Inside the box are items like canned goods, bread, fresh produce, and cleaning supplies.

”For those in need, sometimes they can’t go and get their own food for money problems so we’ll be out here the first Wednesday of every month giving out food to people in need of assistance,” said volunteer Ashlyn Faulkner.

Each box is made to support a family of five and larger families will receive an extra box.

“Giving them the food they need will help them have less stress and worry in their life,” Faulkner said.

Food Distribution Day is set to be a monthly event that will occur on the first Wednesday of every month at the church. Check out their calendar of events for times and dates.

