State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing regulations sign rests on the shoreline of Shanty Hollow Lake near the Richardsville...
One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake
Accident
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Tuesday morning Edmonson County crash
Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen
Crews were on scene around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
KSP responds to rollover accident on I-165
Groundbreaking for Laurelwood Apartments in Bowling Green
Construction to begin on large apartment complex in Bowling Green

Latest News

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern content with minimum safety too often, regulators say after fiery Ohio derailment
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation providing $100K to Western Kentucky flood victims
Detectives recovered approximately 87.8 grams of crystal meth along with marijuana, loaded...
Edmonton man arrested on multiple drug charges