WKU Athletics Announces Soccer and Volleyball Broadcast Schedules

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics has announced the broadcast schedule for WKU Soccer and WKU Volleyball that includes a combined 20 streamed regular season home matches all to be aired on ESPN+. Volleyball will also have all matches – home and away – broadcast live on radio.

All but three WKU Soccer regular season home matches will be available to stream this season. ESPN+ broadcasts include games against Tennessee Tech (Aug. 17), Union University (Aug. 19), Siena (Sept. 24), Xavier (Aug. 27), Middle Tennessee (Sept. 14), FIU (Sept. 29), LA Tech (Oct. 12), and New Mexico State (Oct. 27).

Soccer’s North Alabama (Sept. 1), Belmont (Sept. 3), and Chicago State (Oct. 1) contests, a radio broadcast will stream on the Varsity App for live coverage.

WKU Volleyball’s Aug. 29 home opening match against Belmont will kick off the ESPN+ broadcasts inside Diddle Arena for the season. Matches against Troy (Sept. 8), Arkansas (Sept. 8), Ball State (Sept. 15), East Tennessee (Sept. 15), Western Michigan (Sept. 16), UTEP (Sept. 22 & 23), Jacksonville State (Oct. 7 & 8), and FIU (Nov. 3 & 4).

For all home WKU Volleyball matches, the radio broadcast will feature Reily Chestnut (play-by-play and Ken Marshall (color commentator). Chestnut will also be on the radio call for all WKU Volleyball matches away from Diddle Arena.

WKU Volleyball was one of less than 10 NCAA volleyball teams with a dedicated traveling radio broadcast last season. All volleyball matches will now be broadcast on the Varsity App Network, for those outside of the listening area. Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes before first serve with the post-game show lasting approximately 30 minutes as well. Both shows will feature an interview with Coach Hudson and select shows will feature student-athlete interviews.

New to WKU Athletics this fall is the weekly “Tops Live” radio show around Bowling Green, featuring coaches and student-athletes across all sport programs. Details about the show will be announced at a later time.

