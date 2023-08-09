WKU Golf releases 2023-20204 schedules

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf head coach Adam Gary and Men’s Golf head coach Austin King announced their schedules for the 2023-24 season.

Women’s Golf

“I’m pleased that our schedule is a little bit stronger than previous years,” said Gary. “That’s a testament to the improvement our team has had and their performances over the last few seasons. We’re going to see some top-25 teams that we haven’t played before and that will only make us better as we get to April, the conference championship and, hopefully, beyond.”

The Lady Toppers will open up the year at the Boilermaker Classic hosted by Purdue over Labor Day.

It’s the first time WKU has started its season anywhere other than the USA Intercollegiate since 2016.

The Lady Tops will then return to the Jennifer Duke Invitational for the second consecutive year.

In 2022, WKU finished second at Cincinnati-based event.

In late September, WKU will travel to South Carolina for the Lady Paladin Invitational.

It will be the third season the Lady Toppers have competed in the Furman tournament in the home state of senior Rachel Rich.

WKU Women’s Golf will wrap up the fall in October with the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU, then The Southern hosted by Georgia Southern.

The Lady Tops open the spring with the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational where rising junior Catie Craig is the reigning individual champion.

WKU will then travel to the UNF Collegiate, a staple of a Lady Topper Golf schedule, followed by its very own Spring Break Shootout on March 18 and 19.

The Pinetree Women’s College will finish off the regular season at the end of March.

WKU will compete for a Conference USA Championship between April 15 and 17. The Lady Toppers finished second in the 2022 contest as Craig won the individual title.

She went on to be the first female WKU golfer to ever compete in an NCAA Regional.

Men’s Golf

“I’m super excited for this upcoming season and the for the schedule we have in front of us,” said King. “Our players will get to compete at some spectacular venues all around the country and play against great teams along the way. All of it will be great preparation for the conference championship back in Texarkana and everything else that is ahead for these guys. I can’t wait to get started!”

The Hilltoppers begin their season at Lipscomb’s Allstate Streamsong Invitational on Sept. 11.

WKU will then play in the JT Poston Invitational hosted by Western Carolina for the third time in five seasons.

In 2022, rising junior Riley Grindstaff tied for 14th at the event.

WKU will play in the Purdue Fall Classic, on the home course of rising redshirt junior Nic Hofman, on October 9 and 10.

The fall concludes for the Hilltoppers with the Xavier Invitational in the middle of October.

The Tops start the spring slate with the Bentwater Intercollegiate in Montgomery, Texas, hosted by Rice on Feb. 12 and 13.

WKU returns to the Sea Palms Invitational for the third time in four years where rising fifth year Luke Fuller tied for 11th in 2022.

In March, WKU will play in the three-day, 54-hole Mobile Bay Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama. Following his playing career at WKU, King was a graduate assistant for the Jaguars for two seasons.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play in the Irish Creek Intercollegiate hosted by Appalachian State on April 8-9 and will wrap up the regular season at West Virginia’s Mountaineer Invitational a week later.

WKU will compete for a Conference USA Championship April 22-25. King was part of the Charlotte coaching staff that led the 49ers to back-to-back CUSA titles in 2021 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.