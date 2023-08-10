2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our 2023 Countdown to Kickoff series with the Glasgow Scotties.

Head coach Jeff Garmon and the Scotties started off 4-0 in 2022 before being plagued by some injuries. The Scotties finished out regular season play with an overall 6-4 record. Glasgow had a tough draw in the first round of the playoffs where they had to face an undefeated Union County team where they ultimately fell 50-20.

With this year’s football alignments, Glasgow had the option to move down a class, but it was a unanimous decision to stay in 3A.

Senior wide receiver Rico Crowder said, “It just says that we know that we can win in the division that we are in. We don’t have to move out of our division to win.”

“I asked the boys, ‘do you want to play in 2A or 3A?’ They all elected and wanted to play in 3A, and I do feel like they feel like there is some unfinished business there from last year and we want to put our boys in the best position to be successful,” Garmon said. “To do that, they’ve got to have some skin in the game, and they wanted to play in 3A so that’s what we’re doing, and I feel good about it. I hope our boys prepare themselves to have a championship season.”

“We’ve just got unfinished business in 3A. That’s all it comes down to,” said senior linebacker Mason Arms.

The Scotties will hit the gridiron this season without their leading rusher Keiran Stockton and leading wide receiver Javon Clark, but they have experienced skill players in the lineup. Easton Jessie will once again take snaps under center with key targets like Crowder and running backs Gavin Neal and Cameron Bulle.

Glasgow also returns Arms who led the team in tackles in 2022.

This year’s senior class is focusing on being leaders on and off the field for those who are next in line.

“You know, just be better at my position and be a better leader. Step up when I need to,” Arms added.

“If you put in the work you’ll get to play, and just getting them to the field. Whenever we’re not at practice we’re just doing extra work,” Crowder said. “I call them and I’m like, ‘y’all want to come practice?’ They’re right there whenever I want them to, and it’s just fun encouraging them and keeping them going for sure.”

“That’s one good thing. We’ve got five seniors on the offensive line, and that’s where it all starts. We’re pretty good up front we’ve just gotta stay healthy. Then it’s just a matter of all of our kids doing what they do best to help the team,” Garmon added. “It’s a team game, and if they all are on the same page, on the same time, on the same night, we’ll be pretty successful.”

2023 Glasgow Schedule

August 18th: vs LaRue County

August 25th: @ Russellville (Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic)

September 1st: vs Monroe County

September 8th: @ Allen County-Scottsville

September 15th: vs Barren County

September 22nd: @ Adair County

September 29th: vs Franklin-Simpson

October 6th: Bye Week

October 13th: vs Hart County

October 20th: @ Butler County

October 27th: @ Somerset

