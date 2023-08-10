BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Bowling Green Police are searching for a suspect and stolen vehicle after a carjacking Wednesday night.

Police responded to Rivendell on Porter Pike around 11:22 p.m. where the victim told police that she was leaving work at Rivendell, and was in her vehicle when a man walked up to her from McFadin Station Street and pointed a gun at her and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

The victim said the man left in the vehicle and traveled in the direction towards the I-65 ramps.

According to incident reports, the car is a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with a Kentucky tag 987XLP. The windows of the vehicle do not have tint on them and there is a dent on the lower portion of the back passenger door.

Employees at Rivendell told police there are no cameras covering the area of the parking lot where the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the BGPD at 270-393-4000.

