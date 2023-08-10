Bluegrass Music HOF rolls out the red carpet in Owensboro

Bluegrass Music HOF rolls out the red carpet in Owensboro
By Travis Onyett
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first ever Hollywood Independent Music Awards will be held in Owensboro this weekend.

This event highlights the self-sufficient artists from around Western Kentucky and across the world.

Nine bluegrass nominees are from Owensboro. JVT, a Netherlands heavy blues rock band, has also been nominated for an award.

Tonight was a meet-and-greet event for the musicians to get to know each other.

Local artists say they’re happy the independent music scene in Owensboro is finally being recognized.

”It’s encouraging to the musicians. It puts their music out to different audiences that may not have ever thought to look for them in the first place,” says Steven Stewart, fiddle player for Kentucky Shine.

“It gives you an open door for doing shows -- for booking tours,” explains blues guitarist Tommy Stillwell. “It’s just another feather in your cap, so to speak.”

The Hollywood Independent Music Award show will be held at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum this Saturday.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $50 for VIP.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigate theft from vehicle

Latest News

Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow officer fired following hearing
JCPS board member says NTI is not being considered for students amid bus issues
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Metro Police said Paul Aniel was arrested this week for attempting to scam motorists.
Well-known roadside scammer is at it again
Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning at Covington Woods Park playground.
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident