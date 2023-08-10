Bluegrass Music HOF rolls out the red carpet in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first ever Hollywood Independent Music Awards will be held in Owensboro this weekend.

This event highlights the self-sufficient artists from around Western Kentucky and across the world.

Nine bluegrass nominees are from Owensboro. JVT, a Netherlands heavy blues rock band, has also been nominated for an award.

Tonight was a meet-and-greet event for the musicians to get to know each other.

Local artists say they’re happy the independent music scene in Owensboro is finally being recognized.

”It’s encouraging to the musicians. It puts their music out to different audiences that may not have ever thought to look for them in the first place,” says Steven Stewart, fiddle player for Kentucky Shine.

“It gives you an open door for doing shows -- for booking tours,” explains blues guitarist Tommy Stillwell. “It’s just another feather in your cap, so to speak.”

The Hollywood Independent Music Award show will be held at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum this Saturday.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $50 for VIP.

