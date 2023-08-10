Charles Strobel, founder of Room in the Inn remembered

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Father Charles Strobel, homeless outreach activist, passed away on Sunday at 80 years old.

In 1985, while serving as a pastor for Holy Name Catholic Church, Strobel founded Room in the Inn and opened the doors to people sleeping in the church parking lot. Strobel remained active in the organization’s mission until the end of his life.

Since its founding, Room in the Inn has branched out from Nashville and has chapters in hundreds of cities with thousands of congregations opening their doors providing warm meals and places to sleep during the coldest nights of the year.

One of those Branches, Room in the Inn BG, carries on Strobel’s mission right here in Warren County. The original board of directors that started the Bowling Green chapter had the unique opportunity of meeting and learning directly from Strobel.

“I was glad that I had the opportunity to meet him. All the things that he talked with us about and about the mission being so simple and you knew that his heart was in providing shelter for people that live on the street,” said Vice Chair and Treasure, Janet Yaeger.

A community celebration honoring the life and legacy of Father Charles Strobel will be held in Nashville’s Horizon Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11.

