Clouds clearing out later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers with a few heavy downpours are pushing east this morning, but thick stratus clouds will remain for the rest of us for the next couple of hours.

We dodged severe weather last night, but we certainly got a good watering! Our viewing area saw anywhere between 0.5-2″ of rain. Daytime temperatures slowly warm up over the next couple of days with highs in the low 90s this weekend. Our next chance for storms is Saturday as a frontal boundary pushes in. The risk for strong storms is low, but we could see isolated strong winds along with thundershowers the first half of the weekend. Rain will linger into early Sunday, but we dry out the rest of the day ahead.

Some storms could develop on Monday as another cold front moves in. This front looks to bring down the heat and humidity for at least a few days next week.

