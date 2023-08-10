Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigate theft from vehicle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Aug. 5.

The victim reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was at RiverWalk Park on 426 East Riverview Drive.

Shortly after the theft, the victim’s debit card was fraudulently used at Walmart on Campbell Lane. The theft was valued at over $1000.

The suspect is described as a black female wearing a tan Burberry sweatshirt, tan sweatpants, pink Croc-style shoes, wearing a face mask, and carrying a small green purse.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.

Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

