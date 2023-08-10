Evans named to Butkus Award watch list

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 39th annual Butkus Award selection process for the top linebackers in the country got underway today with the release of the collegiate preseason watch list. WKU linebacker JaQues Evans was featured on the list along with 50 other nominees.

Evans was WKU’s leading tackler in 2022 with 106 takedowns, including 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The sophomore linebacker also broke up four passes, hurried the quarterback eight times and recovered two fumbles. In WKU’s bowl-clinching victory against Rice, Evans returned a fumble for a touchdown, one of the WKU defense’s six touchdowns on the season, which led all of college football. Evans and the Hilltopper defense also forced 32 turnovers on the season, which was the best mark in the country. He hit double-digit tackles on three games throughout the year, his season-high being 15 against North Texas. Evans was named to CUSA’s First Team at season’s end for his big year.

The number of linebackers on the watch list, 51, is a nod to the storied “51″ pro jersey worn by the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was named by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award recognizes the best linebackers in football.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 30 with finalists to follow Nov. 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6.

