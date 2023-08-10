Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond

Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The former Owensboro Public School superintendent, Matthew Constant, is inside the Daviess County Jail despite posting his $3,500 cash bond.

His attorney and the courts are trying to decide which company will provide his ankle monitor, according to Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger.

We’re told the jail can’t release him until he’s physically wearing the ankle monitor.

Officials believe he could be walking out of the jail today, but it’s also possible he could be released tomorrow.

Constant faces serious allegations and is charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor and tampering with physical evidence

The charges stem from a relationship with a student in another school district, police say.

